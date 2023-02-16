Chamber hosts annual awards dinner

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual dinner at Willow Bend Country Club on Wednesday, with attendees enjoying a Las Vegas-themed event. Entertainment was provided by Midwest Dueling Pianos, who boast some of the best entertainers in the industry.

The evening began with a social hour with event themed cocktails, followed by dinner, entertainment and our awards program recognizing area businesses and individuals for their accomplishments and contributions to the Van Wert area.

Receiving the Chamber’s Crystal Image Award was The Well Nutrition, recognized for their booming retail business and partnerships with many community non-profit organizations. Stacy Adam, Executive Director of Van Wert Economic Development, was recognized as the Ray Miller Award recipient, which is given to a local resident who shows a commitment to outstanding service to the Van Wert community.

Business sponsors of the event were Central Insurance, Tenneco, Inc., Danfoss, Northwest State CC, First Bank of Berne, Vantage Career Center, Laudicks Jewelry, Van Wert Manor, Straley Realty & Auctioneers,

Statewide Ford Lincoln, Alexander & Bebout, Van Wert Health ,TSC Communications and Store & Haul.

Beginning Monday February 20, the Van Wert Chamber of Commerce will feature 2022 Chamber award recipients in a social media awards series. They will recognize member businesses who completed a new build or renovation with the Golden Shovel Award. Member businesses who celebrated a significant anniversary will be given a Milestone Award. To follow the awards series follow the Van Wert Chamber of Commerce on Facebook.