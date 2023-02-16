Crestview girls post 57-1 sectional win

VW independent sports

PAULDING — It’s not a basketball score you hear often, 57-1.

That was the final score of Wednesday’s Division IV girls’ sectional semifinal game between No. 1 seed Crestview and No. 13 seed Fayette.

The Lady Knights led 17-0 after the first quarter and 43-0 at halftime. With a continuous clock, the lead grew to 54-0 after three quarters. Cali Gregory led Crestview with 23 points and nine rebounds, while Kennedy Crider and Laci McCoy each had eight points. Kennedy also pulled down nine rebounds.

Crestview was 21-of-45 from the floor and 11-of-17 from the foul line, while Fayette (2-21) was 0-23 shooting and 1-of-14 from the free throw line. The Lady Knights finished with a 31-18 rebounding advantage and forced 24 turnovers, including 10 in the first quarter.

Crestview (18-4) will face No. 12 seed North Central (3-19) for the sectional championship at 6 p.m. Saturday at Paulding High School.