Gregory is NWC co-Player of the Year

VW independent sports

Crestview’s Cali Gregory and Delphos Jefferson’s Alyvia Lindeman have been named Northwest Conference girls basketball co-Players of the Year in balloting done by conference coaches.

Gregory, a 5-10 junior guard, is averaging 20.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.0 steals per game and has led Crestview to an 18-4 (6-2 NWC) record and the No. 1 seed at the Division IV Elida district. Lindeman, a 5-7 junior guard, is averaging 20.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.9 steals and 4.3 assists per game, and led the Wildcats to a 21-1 (8-0 NWC) record and an outright conference championship.

Crestview’s Cali Gregory (5) is averaging just over 20 points per game this season. Bob Barnes/file photo

Crestview’s Laci McCoy was named Second Team All-NWC, while Ellie Kline was named Honorable Mention. Lincolnview’s Makayla Jackman also received Honorable Mention accolades.

Delphos Jefferson’s Denise Lindeman was named NWC Coach of the Year.

First Team

Cali Gregory, Crestview

Alyvia Lindeman, Delphos Jefferson

Lauryn Auchmuty, Columbus Grove

Whitney Langhals, Leipsic

Savana Brooks, Allen East

Sami Scoles, Bluffton

Second Team

Courtney Sumner, Ada

Gabi Croft, Spencerville

Lauren French, Delphos Jefferson

Laci McCoy, Crestview

Rilynn Jones, Allen East

Honorable Mention

Ava Henry, Leipsic

Hannah Wiltsie, Delphos Jefferson

Makayla Jackman, Lincolnview

Ayla Grandey, Bluffton

Heidi Keller, Spencerville

Jaylen Sautter, Columbus Grove

Marisa Hermiller, Leipsic

Kirsten Wurst, Spencerville

Rylynn Marquiss, Delphos Jefferson

Ellie Kline, Crestview