Gregory is NWC co-Player of the Year
VW independent sports
Crestview’s Cali Gregory and Delphos Jefferson’s Alyvia Lindeman have been named Northwest Conference girls basketball co-Players of the Year in balloting done by conference coaches.
Gregory, a 5-10 junior guard, is averaging 20.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.0 steals per game and has led Crestview to an 18-4 (6-2 NWC) record and the No. 1 seed at the Division IV Elida district. Lindeman, a 5-7 junior guard, is averaging 20.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.9 steals and 4.3 assists per game, and led the Wildcats to a 21-1 (8-0 NWC) record and an outright conference championship.
Crestview’s Laci McCoy was named Second Team All-NWC, while Ellie Kline was named Honorable Mention. Lincolnview’s Makayla Jackman also received Honorable Mention accolades.
Delphos Jefferson’s Denise Lindeman was named NWC Coach of the Year.
First Team
Cali Gregory, Crestview
Alyvia Lindeman, Delphos Jefferson
Lauryn Auchmuty, Columbus Grove
Whitney Langhals, Leipsic
Savana Brooks, Allen East
Sami Scoles, Bluffton
Second Team
Courtney Sumner, Ada
Gabi Croft, Spencerville
Lauren French, Delphos Jefferson
Laci McCoy, Crestview
Rilynn Jones, Allen East
Honorable Mention
Ava Henry, Leipsic
Hannah Wiltsie, Delphos Jefferson
Makayla Jackman, Lincolnview
Ayla Grandey, Bluffton
Heidi Keller, Spencerville
Jaylen Sautter, Columbus Grove
Marisa Hermiller, Leipsic
Kirsten Wurst, Spencerville
Rylynn Marquiss, Delphos Jefferson
Ellie Kline, Crestview
02/16/23