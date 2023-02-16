Lincolnview Bd. hires Edelbrock, hears project update

New Lincolnvies Treasurer Kaitlyn Edelbrock will take the reins from interim treasurer Sherry Shaffer April 1. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The Lincolnview Board of Education made it official Wednesday night – Kaitlyn Edelbrock was officially hired as the district’s new treasurer. The vote was 4-1, with board member Brad Coil casting the lone “no” vote.

Edelbrock is replacing Troy Bowersock, who recently left to become treasurer of the Van Wert City Schools. She currently serves as the assistant to the treasurer. Edelbrock’s first day will be April 1 and interim treasurer Sherry Shaffer will continue to serve in that role until then. After that, she’ll work as a financial consultant on an hourly as-needed basis through October 31.

Several other personnel items were given approval, including Marcus Meyer as a volunteer high school baseball coach; Sandy Dowdy and Danielle Ray, junior high track coaches, and Seth Zuber, freshman baseball coach. The board also accepted the resignation of Lauren Smith, elementary special education teacher.

The board heard an update from Garmann Miller architest Brian Wolf on the classroom addition and office renovation, with much of the focus on Phase II of the project and the timeline. The discussion, which included questions from board members, lasted roughly an hour. Later in the meeting, the board approved the transfer of $5 million from the general fund to the construction fund for the project.

The board also heard an update on the district’s strategic planning process.

In other business the board:

Approved a proclamation for National FFA Week, February 20-27.

Increased the athletic checking account from $3,000 to $5,000 to better accommodate the athletic director to write checks to officials, etc.

Approved the district’s open enrollment policy for the 2023-24 school year.

Approved membership in the OHSAA for the 2023-24 school year.

Approved an overnight trip for the senior class and advisor Deb Stetler to Indianapolis March 19-23.

Approved the 2023-24 school calendar.

The board also accepted a $1,000 donation from the John W. Eustler Vets Post 698 Bingo Fund for the Larry Evans Scholarship ($500) and the John Eustler Scholarship ($500).

The next meeting of the Lincolnview Local Schools Board of Education will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, in the Neubrecht Lecture Hall.