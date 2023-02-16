VWCS accepting open enrollment apps

Van Wert City Schools, in correlation with Ohio Revised Code 3313.64 or 3313.65, will again permit students from any Ohio school district to apply for Open Enrollment in the Van Wert City Schools system for the 2023-2024 school year.

Applications are now being accepted on a first-come, first-served basis, according to the date the application is received by the superintendent of Van Wert City Schools.

Applications can be found online at www.vwcs.net under the Parents tab > Forms & Registration. Interested individuals may stop by the superintendent’s office in the S.F. Goedde Building, 205 W. Crawford St. to pick up an application. All open enrollment applications must be completed and returned no later than June 1.

Parents of students currently enrolled in the 2022-2023 school year need to complete a new open enrollment application for the 2023-2024 school year. These applications will be considered before new requests are acted upon.

For more information, call the superintendent’s office at 419.238.0648.