Big name country music acts coming to the county fair

The Eli Young Band and Jana Kramer are coming to the Van Wert County Fair September 2. Photos submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

Two country music headliners will rock the stage at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds in September.

Van Wert Live, along with presenting sponsor, Jim and Mary Pope, announced the 2023 grandstand concert will feature the Eli Young Band and Jana Kramer. They’ll light up the grandstand during the Van Wert County Fair at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, September 2. Van Wert’s own Allie Clifton will emcee the event which is expected to be a Labor Day weekend sensation at the Van Wert County Fair. Kenn-Feld Group is the supporting sponsor for the double-feature night of country.

The Eli Young Band is unique in modern country music as a true band of brothers who play their own instruments, write their own songs, and cling fast to their Texas roots. In their new release, “Love Talking,” they embrace what makes them different once and for all.

The trailblazing group produced Billboard’s No. 1 Country Song of the Year and ACM Award for Song of the Year “Crazy Girl,” plus racked up over two billion streams to earn Pandora Billionaire status. Multiple CMA, CMT, ACA, and Teen Choice Award nominations along with over three billion streams of their career catalog offer undeniable proof of EYB’s unique connection with fans. Even through sonic evolutions and changes to the country industry, their obsessive following has continued to grow.

Mike Eli founded the band with guitarist James Young, bassist Jon Jones and drummer Chris Thompson at the University of North Texas in 2000, steadily building a grassroots fan base that propelled four No. 1 singles and gave the band an edgy, romantically-charged identity (4x platinum “Crazy Girl,” 2x platinum “Even If It Breaks Your Heart” and platinum“Love Ain’t” and “Drunk Last Night “).

What they’re good at has always been the same – organic, live-show-focused Country dripping with authenticity and perfected in sold-out clubs, amphitheaters, and stadiums coast-to-coast. Confident in their soulful, hearts-on-fire brand of Country, the title track of their forthcoming album is impacting Country radio and playlists now as they head out on a 51-city tour of the same name. EYB has also shared the stage with Kenny Chesney, Rascal Flatts, Tim McGraw, Jason Aldean, Toby Keith, Chris Young, Darius Rucker, and Dave Matthews Band, plus performed on national television shows such as Today, Conan, Late Show with David Letterman, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and Fox & Friends.

Jana Kramer

Headlining partner Jana Kramer is an actress, ACM award-winning country music singer, and a New York Times best-selling author. She is known for her role as Alex Dupre on the television series One Tree Hill and made her acting debut in an independent horror film Dead/Undead. The following year, Kramer made a guest appearance on All My Children, marking her television debut.

Kramer has since continued to guest star on a number of television shows including CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Grey’s Anatomy, Private Practice, CSI: NY, and recurring roles on NBC’s Friday Night Lights, CW’s 90210, and HBO’s dramedy television series Entourage, while simultaneously pursuing her film career starring in “Country Crush,” 20th Century Fox’s “Heart of the Country,” Hallmark Channel’s “Love at First Bark”, Lifetime’s “Christmas in Mississippi” and “A Welcome Home Christmas.” Jana’s upcoming Lifetime film, “The Holiday Fix Up” debuts this December.

Kramer began her musical career in 2012 with the release of her self-titled debut album, Jana Kramer, which was followed by her sophomore album, Thirty-One, in 2015. Seven of her singles charted on Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay, including the top 10 platinum-selling hits “Why Ya Wanna” and “I Got the Boy.” Kramer went on to win ‘New Female Vocalist of the Year’ at the 2012 Academy of Country Music awards and in 2015 was nominated for ‘Best Female Vocalist of the Year’ at the ACMs.

Thanks to our valued sponsor partners, ticket prices begin at just $45-125 and include Fair Admission. Member tickets are on sale now. A limited VIP party pit ticket includes an hour early admission surrounding the stage and an exclusive “Yeehaw” trucker hat. Track tickets options include VIP party pit, party pit, and track standing. The box seats and grandstand Ccenter are reserved seating. Grandstand wings are general admission. General sales will begin Friday, March 3. VWLive Memberships begin as low as $100 and provide 365 days of early buying opportunities and a 10 percent discount for Van Wert Live events. Memberships and tickets can be purchased at vanwertlive.com or through the box office from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday, 419.238.6722. Early ticket-buying opportunities are also available to members of the Van Wert County Agricultural Society. To become a VWAS Member, contact the Van Wert County Fair Board Office at 419.238.9270.

2023 Annual Sponsors supporting live entertainment in Van Wert are Central Insurance, Statewide Ford, and First Federal Bank of Van Wert.

The Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation presenting VWLive events is powered by the Van Wert County Foundation. The VWLive Box Office is located within the Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 Ohio S., Van Wert. The grandstand venue is located within the Van Wert County Fairgrounds at 1055 S. Washington St., Van Wert. No coolers are permitted. Alcohol will be sold within the grandstand from the Van Wert County Agricultural Society.