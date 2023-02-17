It’s Girl Scouts cookie booth season!

VW independent staff/submitted information

LIMA — Girl Scouts of Western Ohio is celebrating the start of “cookie booth season” with the launch of a local cookie finder: gswo.org/findcookies. With just a click or two, customers can find nearby cookie booths, connect with a troop for local delivery, or purchase cookies online for donation.

Through March 19, area Girl Scout entrepreneurs will be out and about the community at local businesses, holding drive-through cookie booths, setting up cookie stands in their neighborhood, and taking orders online using the Digital Cookie platform.

This year, Girl Scouts are selling nine cookie varieties, including classic customer favorites such as Thin Mints, Tagalongs, Samoas, and last year’s newest cookie, the brownie-inspired Adventurefuls!

You won’t have to go far to find your favorite kind of Girl Scout cookies. Photo submitted

Starting February 27, consumers can order cookies for shipment directly to their doorstep, which includes this year’s newest addition, the Raspberry Rally cookie. Raspberry Rally, a sister to the Thin Mint with a crispy, raspberry-infused center, is exclusively offered through digital channels for direct shipment only, enhancing girls’ e-commerce sales, business, and marketing skills.

Every Girl Scout Cookie purchase helps girls learn important entrepreneurial skills and powers amazing adventures for them. Girl Scouts use their cookie earnings to better their communities, explore the outdoors at camp, plan exciting trips, have fun experiences with their friends, and so much more.

Girl Scouts in our area also donate thousands of cookies each year to local military organizations and food banks through our council’s Gift of Caring program.

Members of the public can visit gswo.org/findcookies to purchase cookies online or to find nearby cookie booths.