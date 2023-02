Lancers finish regular season with a win

VW independent sports

A short jumper in the paint by Austin Bockrath with 10 seconds left gave Lincolnview an exciting 53-52 Senior Night win over Ada in the regular season finale on Friday.

The Lancers (2-20) will play Delphos St. John’s in the Division IV sectional semifinals 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Van Wert High School.