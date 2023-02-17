ODOT’s annual “Paint the Plow” contest is now open

Cory-Rawson High School took home both the ODOT choice award and people’s choice award in a clean sweep of the Ohio Department of Transportation District 1’s 2022 Paint the Plow contest. The plow’s artwork honors Bluffton Police Department Officer Dominic Francis who died in the line of duty on March 31, 2022. Photo submitted

Submitted information

LIMA – The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) District 1’s Paint the Plow contest is accepting applications through March 13. The program is open to area schools and vocational school groups within its eight-county region, including Allen, Defiance, Hancock, Hardin, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert, and Wyandot counties.

The Paint the Plow program allows students to paint an ODOT snowplow blade with a message of school spirit, Ohio pride, patriotism, or safety. The decorated blades are displayed at local community events before being used in regular winter operations, usually within the same school district that painted the plow.

“We first offered the Paint the Plow program in 2014, and each year the number of schools participating continues to grow,” ODOT District 1 Deputy Director Chris Hughes said. “We often hear that the students have a lot of fun and look forward to the opportunity to paint their original artwork that goes on display in their community,” said Hughes.

Plow blades will be dropped off to participating schools during the week of March 20 and picked up by April 28. Winners will be announced prior to Memorial Day via the media and social media.

Last year, 28 schools participated in the program. Cory-Rawson High School won the overall ODOT choice title and the people’s choice award, which was determined based on Facebook votes.

Applications are being distributed to all eligible schools. Those who would like to receive an application electronically may do so by contacting ODOT District 1’s public information office at 419.860.3655 or d01.pio@dot.ohio.gov. A school administrator must approve of participation and sign the application.