Recap: VW girls fall, Knight boys win

VW independent sports

St. Marys Memorial 37 Van Wert 31 (girls)

BLUFFTON — No. 5 seed St. Marys Memorial held off a late charge by No. 6 seed Van Wert to claim a 37-31 Division II sectional semifinal win at Bluffton High School on Thursday.

The Lady Riders (13-10) led 28-8 late in the third quarter, but a pair of foul shots by Kendra Deehring and a trey by Sofi Houg at the buzzer sparked a 20-4 run by Van Wert. It allowed the Cougars to pull within four, 32-28 with 1:26 left in the game, but St. Marys Memorial used free throws to cement the victory.

During Van Wert’s scoring run, Deehring, Kyra Welch, Maria Bagley and Erin Schaufelberger each hit a triple.

The Lady Riders led 9-4 after the first quarter, 19-8 at halftime and 28-13 after three quarters. Welch scored six of Van Wert’s eight first half points and went on the lead the Cougars with 11 points. Bagley, Shaufelberger and Deehring each finished with five points.

Morgan Hesse led all scorers with 12 points, including eight in the second half.

Van Wert ended the season 13-10, and it was the final game for five seniors – Sayler Wise, Welch, Houg, Bagley and Schaufelberger. St. Marys Memorial will face No. 4 seed Fostoria in the sectional finals at 12 p.m. Saturday.

Crestview 54 Leipsic 47 (boys)

LEIPSIC — Three Crestview players finished in double figures and the Knights close d out Northwest Conference play with a 54-47 win at Leipsic on Thursday.

Gavin Etzler had 14 points, Carson Hunter had 12 and Wren Sheets added 11 in the win. Crestview led 13-10 at the end of the first quarter, 31-17 at halftime and 44-35 after three quarters. Ty Lammers led Leipsic (7-14, 2-6 NWC) with 13 points, while Jayce Brecht and Trent Siefker each added 11.

Crestview (19-2, 7-1 NWC) will finish the regular season at Van Wert on Saturday (12 p.m. JV start).