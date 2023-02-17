Tickets remain for popular fundraiser

Submitted information

PAULDING — Time is running out to buy tickets for the John Paulding Historical Society’s Wine Tasting fundraiser on Saturday, February 25.

Doors to the Vegas-themed event will open at 6 p.m. and the fun will get underway at 7 p.m. with a delicious variety of carefully selected wines and cheeses. Scott Strahley and Jay Dachenhaus will return as emcees.

The evening also includes door prizes, silent and Chinese auctions, a 50/50 drawing and more. A limited amount of tickets remain to one of the museum’s most popular events.

Tickets are $25 per person or $285 for a table of 12 and are available at Kauser Trucking in Paulding (419.399.4856) and at the museum from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21. In addition, anyone interested in tickets may call Lois Beamer at 419.769.0661, Melinda Krick at 419.769.3993, or leave a message at the museum at 419.399.3667.

The museum is located at 600 Fairground Drive, across from the fairgrounds in Paulding.

The wine and cheese tasting is a major fundraiser for the historical society, which is a 501c3, all-volunteer organization.