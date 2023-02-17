Watson named parade grand marshal

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A 14-year Ohio State Highway Patrol veteran has been chosen to serve as Grand Marshal of the 2023 Peony Festival parade. Trooper William J. Watson was nominated by the Van Wert Patrol Post.

“Trooper Watson is a man with exceptional integrity, unwavering principle, and strength of character,” the Patrol Post wrote. “Trooper Watson generates a high level of pride, passion, and ownership through setting high standards, driving alignment, and encouraging others. He is highly respected by both his peers and supervision alike for his work ethic, enthusiasm, and dedication to the public which he serves.”

Trooper William J. Watson

Watson is a graduate of Van Wert High School and the Ohio State Highway Patrol Academy. He also attended Northwest State Community College and James A. Rhodes State College. Trooper Watson’s personal life is centered on family and the betterment of the community. He, his wife Jennifer, and their children, are active members of Pentecostal Way Church in Van Wert. He serves as an associate pastor and heads the church youth group and also leads the annual vacation bible school program, and shares the gospel at Vancrest of Van Wert and Haven of Hope.

“Trooper Watson demonstrates extensive work with the community through volunteerism,” the patrol said. “He serves as an Upward youth basketball coach at Trinity Friends Church in Van Wert, and is an active participant in the annual Paulding Area Support Basketball Marathon helping to raise funds to aid local individuals with disabilities. During the state’s response to COVID-19, he spearheaded our partnership with the West Ohio Food Bank, the YWCA of Van Wert County, and the Van Wert Council on Aging, personally delivering food and necessities to members of the Van Wert community who were most in need.”

“He has also played an instrumental role in assisting with the local Christmas Shop-with-a-Cop program. He has served as guest speaker for numerous organizations including: Rotary, Lions Club International, 4-H, Boy Scouts of America, as well as several local church groups, driver’s education courses, and job fairs.”

“He is a committed participant in the yearly Memorial Day event remembering fallen division members, including Lt. James A. Kirkendall, who died in the line of duty while serving as the Van Wert Post Commander,” the Van Wert Post added.

The 2023 Peony Festival parade will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 3.