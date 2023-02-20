Norman R. Darwood

Norman R. Darwood, 97, of Van Wert, passed away at 2:18 a.m. Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at Lima Memorial Hospital.

He was born March 25, 1925, in Wilmington, California, to the late Norman John and Margaret Lillian (Fink) Darwood. Norman was a 1943 graduate of Ohio City Liberty High School.

He married the love of his life, Delores N. Downing February 7, 1948, and she preceded him in death. Together they shared 69 years of marriage.

Norman served his country in the United States Navy during World War II in the Asiatic-Pacific Theater, attached to the motor torpedo boat squadron No. 37 serving with the fleet post office as mailman third class. Upon his discharge, Norman began his 41-year career as a letter carrier with the Van Wert Post Office, where he worked from 1946 to 1987, eventually reaching the level of Superintendent of Postal Operations.

In addition to being an avid reader of biographies and books about history, Norman enjoyed caring for his yard and mowing his lawn. He built elaborate models of three mast wooden ships, one of which he donated for display to Homestead at Towne Center. He also had a unique style of painting where he used knives rather than brushes. Norman also enjoyed antiquing and vacationing with Delores.

Norman was a member of the Moose, the American Legion, and he was celebrated on an Honor Flight in 2022.

He is survived by his son, James R. Darwood of Mamaroneck, New York; daughter, Dana C. Darwood of Columbus, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, February 23, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, Van Wert, with Fr. Chris Bohnsack officiating. Interment will follow in Woodland Cemetery with military honors rendered by the combined units of the Van Wert VFW and American Legion. Family and friends will be received from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, February 22, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home, Van Wert.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: Boys Town, 14100 Crawford Street, Boys Town, Nebraska, 68010.

To share in Norman’s online memorial, visit www.alspachgearhart.com.