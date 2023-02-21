Middle Point fire…

Not much is left of this pole barn after a fire ripped through it Monday afternoon. Middle Point Fire & EMS was dispatched to the Sterling Road scene at approximately 3:30 p.m. and mutual aid was provided by Grover Hill, Delphos and Van Wert fire departments. The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Department provided traffic control. No injuries were reported and according to Middle Point Assistant Fire Chief Josh Evans, the blaze was caused by a trash fire that spread to the barn. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent