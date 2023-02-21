On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT

VW independent sports

Here are this week’s tournament basketball broadcast schedules for 99.7 WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. All games will air live. Games are subject to change.

WKSD

Tuesday, February 21: Wayne Trace vs. Ottawa Hills (6 p.m. tipoff)

Wednesday, February 22: Paulding vs. Tinora (6 p.m. tipoff)

Thursday, February 23: Crestview vs. Pettisville (girls, 7:30 p.m. tipoff)

Friday, February 24: TBA

Saturday, February 25: TBA

WERT

Tuesday, February 21: Delphos St. John’s vs. Lincolnview (7:30 p.m. tipoff)

Friday, February 24: Van Wert vs. Elida/Upper Sandusky (7:30 p.m. tipoff)