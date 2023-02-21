Proposed 2024-25 Crestview calendar causes concern

During Monday night’s board of education meeting, concerned Crestview school district residents addressed board members about the proposed 2024-2025 school calendar. A decision is expected to be made at the March board meeting. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

CONVOY — The proposed 2024-2025 school calendar was the main focus of Monday’s Crestview Local Schools Board of Education meeting.

The proposed calendar only allows for two days off around the Van Wert County Fair – Labor Day Monday, which is the traditional final day of the fair, and the day after. Traditionally, Crestview students are off for much or all of the annual fair.

Superintendent Kathy Mollenkopf explained that a calendar committee, made up of two representatives each from the Early Childhood Center, Crestview Elementary, Crestview Middle School and Crestview High School created two calendar options that were taken to all employees to vote on.

“It was calendar option “B” that came back with the larger percentage of votes,” Mollenkopf said.

Several people addressed board members about it and raised various concerns and asked the board to consider changing the proposed calendar. They shared various concerns, including excused and unexcused absences, having to decide whether to miss classes or fair time, homework during the fair and more.

“Before you make the final decision on the upcoming calendar, please consider the opportunities you could be taking away our ag-based students,” Ashley Baxter said to the board. “We are an agricultural based community and by taking away the fair break, it feels like you are pushing aside the very thing that keeps our community running. The lessons these students are experiencing during the is something that can’t taught in the classroom.”

The board has the power to change the proposed calendar. A vote is expected at the March board meeting. In the meantime, the board will continue to consider public input regarding the proposed 2024-2025 school year calendar between through March 17.

The board also heard a brief presentation from Alea Rex and Kannen Wannemacher on the PINK (Purity, Integrity, New ideas and Knowledge) and BLUE (Boys Learning, Understanding, Excelling) Program sponsored by the Van Wert Pregnancy Life Center. It’s a voluntary program aimed at seventh and eighth graders, and it encourages sexual abstinence outside of marriage.

In personnel matters, the board hired Cole Harting, high school science teacher; Rachel Gardner, middle school track coach; Bill McCoy, junior varsity softball coach; Tom Williman, volunteer track coach, and Courtney Grote, volunteer middle school track coach.

The board accepted the resignation of Grace Callow, high school Spanish teacher, effective at the end of the current school year. Board members also accepted the retirement-resignation of Robin Miller, custodian, effective June 30, and the immediate resignation of middle school track coach Danielle Ray.

In other business, the board approved membership in the Ohio High School Athletic Association for the 2023-2024 school year, and Mollenkopf notified the board that Jeff Bagley, Danille Hancock, Greg Rickard, Diane Wilson and Jim Wharton are seeking reemployment for the 2023-2024 school year. A public session will be held at the March board meeting to consider public input.

Crestview Local Schools will offer district parents the opportunity to provide recommendations and/or suggestions for special educational programs and services. Interested district parents can meet with Amy Eickholt, Program Services Director, between 4:30-5:30 p.m. Monday, March 20, in the elementary conference room or by scheduling an appointment with Eickholt.

The board also met in executive session to discuss the employment and/or compensation of public employees, but no action was taken afterward.

The next regular monthly meeting of the Crestview Local Schools Board of Education will be at 6 p.m. Monday, March 20.