Random Thoughts: congrats and more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The latest installment of Random Thoughts includes congratulations to the newest member of the 1,000 point club, plus thoughts on a tournament style atmosphere, bye or no bye, sectional sites, the NBA All-Star Game and the newest football league.

Congratulations

Congratulations to Van Wert’s Aidan Pratt, who joined the 1,000 point club late in Saturday’s regular season finale against Crestview. He’s the second Cougar to hit the mark this season – Sofi Houg scored her 1,000th point against St. Marys Memorial just over a month ago.

Even better – both were able to accomplish the feat at home.

Atmosphere

What a fun atmosphere it was during Saturday’s Van Wert-Crestview game. It was supposed to be the season opener but became the finale due to Van Wert’s extended football playoff run.

A large crowd showed up to watch the game and it definitely had a tournament feel to it. It truly was a good tournament prep game for both teams and given the fact that sectionals start this week, the timing couldn’t have been better.

Bye or no bye?

Basketball tournament time brings with it the age old question – to take the bye or go ahead and play?

There are pros and cons to both. If a team is going to be subjected to a long break between the end of the regular season and the sectional championship game, some coaches prefer to get back on the court in the semifinals. Many of those coaches believe the players want to play as well.

Other coaches like the idea of taking the extra time to rest or heal up the players. There are other reasons for both, but those appear to be the main one.

The bottom line is, each coach knows what’s best for his or her team and makes the right decision. Of course as fans, it’s fun to debate what to do.

Location

How in the world did teams like Paulding and Wayne Trace get shifted to a district that includes sectional games in the Toledo area? That’s quite a haul for opening round and sectional title games.

NBA All-Star Game

I know it’s all about marketing and marketing to a younger audience but what has happened to the NBA All-Star Game?

It won’t happen but NBA – please return to the format that was so successful for many years. It’s always been an exhibition game and a fun one at that, but this just seems…wrong.

XFL

There was football on television this past weekend, as the XFL made it’s second debut. It’s obviously not the same as the NFL but hey, it’s football. The USFL will be back in the spring and Arena Football returns next year.

If you have thoughts on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.