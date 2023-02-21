Raymond ‘Boz’ Stemen

Raymond “Boz” Stemen, 94, of Ohio City, passed away Sunday evening, February 19, 2023, at the Meadows of Delphos.

He was born August 7, 1928, in Ohio City the son of Stanley C. Stemen and Anna B. (Sutton) Stemen, who both preceded him in death. He married Mary Louise (King) Stemen July 3, 1948, and she preceded him in death on October 17, 2021.

Also preceding him in death are two brothers, Doyle Stemen and Lowell Stemen, and three sisters, Mary King, Clara Cain and Esther Cowan.

Family survivors include his children, Leslie (John) Simon of Rockford, Teri (John) Poetker of Ohio City Sandy Stemen of Van Wert, and Kip (Angie) Stemen of Van Wert; two sisters, Flora Linton of Ohio City and Jane (Robert) Stemen of Van Wert; five grandchildren and eight great- grandchildren.

Raymond was a 1946 graduate of Ohio City-Liberty High School and was a member of the Ohio City United Methodist Church. He was a lifelong farmer and was active in the Farm Bureau, Liberty Grange, and Farm Focus. Raymond was the owner and operator of Stemen’s Farm Market, a long time family business. His stained glass creations were his passion for many years and was a very talented and patient teacher.

There will be visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, February 24, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert, followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m. with Pastor Randy Bevington officiating.

Preferred memorials: the Ohio City United Methodist Church, Ohio City Fire & EMS, and The Michael J. Fox Foundation.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.