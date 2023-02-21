Thirty One Bag Bingo coming to Convoy

VW independent staff/submitted information

CONVOY — The Convoy Community Days Committee will hold a Thirty One Bag Bingo on Saturday, March 11, at the Edgewood Park Building. The doors open at 9:30 a.m. followed by bingo at 10 a.m. Those interested can play 20 games of bingo for $20.

Thirty One Bags filled with goodies will be provided by the following sponsors: Blush & Arrow Boutique, Clean 13, Color Street by Brenda Allison, Convoy Tastee Freeze, Dave’s Party Shop, Dealey Accounting Firm LLC, Dealey Chemical, Dirty Deeds, First Bank of Berne, Gibson’s Barnyard BBQ, Intensity Fitness LLC, Kristi Gamble/DeDe Strickler, Kulwicki Hilton Insurance Agency, Laudick’s Jewelry LLC, Nicole Jones, Rubbish + Wicks, Secret Garden Floral & Gifts, Scentsy by Sammi Joseph, Schlemmer Farm, and Slushers Jewelry

There will be a “memory bag” raffle filled by the Psi Iota Xi in memory of Betty Miller, a longtime member of the sorority and a longtime supporter of the CCD Basket and Bag Bingo. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5.

There will be a 50-50 raffle and a blanket raffle for a chunky blanket donated by Sarah Dealey. Tickets are $1 each or 6 for $5.

Sandwiches, taco boat, and cinnamon rolls will also be available for sale that day.

Proceeds will be distributed to various organizations throughout the community. Convoy Community Days over the years has supported the Convoy Village Square, Convoy Opera House, restoration, Convoy Soccer Club, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Crestview girls’ soccer and cheerleaders, the Convoy Historical Society, Crestview scholarships, several Edgewood Park projects (purchasing new tables, mulch for playground, and funding the new kitchen for the building renovations), Convoy Fire & EMS and more.

The event is sponsored by the Convoy Community Days Committee.