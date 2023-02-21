YMCA announces youth policy change

VW independent staff/submitted information

The YMCA of Van Wert County has announced an upcoming policy change involving youths 13 and under.

Beginning Monday, February 27, all youth 13 and under must exit the W. Main St. facility no later than 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“We love seeing Van Wert County youth be able to enjoy swimming, basketball, our new after-school program and just having fun with friends on a daily basis,” Membership Director Kevin Morrison said in a press release. “Many of the youth leaving at 9 p.m. walk home or are here past our closing time waiting rides home. We would like our evening staff to be able to close our facilities without distraction. This closing routine includes checking memberships, closing cash drawers, cleaning, locking facilities, and more.”

“Adults and young adults will also have a little more gym time in the late evening,” Morrison added.

Youth will be asked to contact their rides starting at the beginning of the 7 p.m. hour and they are expected to be picked up no later than 8:15 p.m. The new pickup time also applies to recreational swim nights, Wednesdays and Fridays.