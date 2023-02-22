Career Connections receives grants

Submitted information

Career Connections of Van Wert County recently received grants that will assist the organization in its effort to provide free economic education, financial skills, and career readiness programming countywide to students in grade 2,4,5,6, and 8 and one class of seniors at Van Wert High School.

The Van Wert County Foundation chose to support the Career Connections fifth grade “Let’s Get Down to Business” event through a grant from the Alspach Memorial Fund. In this daylong event, students are exposed to a variety of interactive displays from local businesses and organizations while exploring economic and financial skills.

Pictured from the left are Career Connections board members Thaison Leaser, Cory Michaud and Whitney Sealscott along with outgoing United Way Director Vicki Smith and incoming director Ashley Bultemeier. Photos submitted

Career Connections was also awarded funds from the United Way of Van Wert County to help with their program that provides financial literacy education as well as encourage workforce readiness and entrepreneurial ideas in many grade levels at Van Wert, Lincolnview, Crestview, and Saint Mary’s of the Assumption School.

For more information about Career Connections programming or to volunteer, contact jaschauf89@gmail.com. Career Connections is an agency of the United Way of Van Wert County and is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation.