Crestview to hold kindergarten signups

VW independent staff/submitted information

CONVOY — Crestview Local Schools will hold kindergarten registration March 6-10. Parents or guardians residing in the Crestview school district who have a child five years of age on or before August 1, 2023, may register their child for kindergarten for the 2023-2024 school year.

Parents/guardians who are requesting open enrollment for their kindergarten student to the Crestview School District should also register at this time. Parents/guardians who currently have a preschool student enrolled in the Crestview Early Childhood Center and will be transitioning into kindergarten for the 23-24 school year can register their child for kindergarten by calling the Crestview Early Childhood Center at 419.749.9100 ext. 3000.

Parents/guardians who are new to the district and would like to register their child for kindergarten will be able to come to the Crestview Early Childhood Center March 6-10, during the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Please enter through Door No. 1, which is the main entrance.

Parents/guardians registering a child for kindergarten will need to bring with them the following documents: the child’s original birth certificate, child’s social security card, child’s immunization record, custody papers (if applicable), and one proof of residency document (mortgage statement, lease agreement, voter registration card, utility statement, bank statement, or rent receipt). A post office box cannot validate residency requirements.

The State of Ohio requires the following immunizations for public school children:

● Four (4) or more doses of DTaP

● Three (3) or more doses of Polio (the final dose administered on or after the 4th birthday)

● Two (2) doses of MMR

● Two (2) doses of Varicella

● Three (3) doses of Hepatitis B

● Hepatitis A vaccine is recommended if not previously received.

All immunizations are required to be documented by the 15th day of school.

Parents will need to update immunizations with their child’s physician or with the Van Wert County Health Department at 419.238.0808 ext. 103 or 107. Vision, hearing and speech screenings will be conducted at the beginning of the 2023-2024 kindergarten school year as a part of kindergarten screening.

For additional information, or questions contact Casey Dowler, Early Childhood Center Principal at dowler.casey@crestviewknights.com or 419.749.9100 ext. 3001.