Hickory Sticks fire…

A fire at a storage barn at Hickory Sticks Golf Course in Van Wert prompted a response by multiple area fire departments late this morning. Van Wert, Ohio City, Middle Point, Convoy, Wren, Rockford and Mendon fire departments were summoned to the US 127 South scene just south of Peter Collins Rd. As of early afternoon, tankers were shuttling water to the affected area. Witnesses reported hearing multiple explosions as the fire broke out. At 12:30 p.m. access to US 127 at Fox Rd. was blocked off. The State Fire Marshal’s Office arrived at the scene this afternoon. The VW independent will have more information as it becomes available. VWCO Sheriff’s Office photo