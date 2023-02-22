Lancers fall…

Lincolnview’s Cal Evans (2) tries to navigate through Delphos St. John’s defenders during Tuesday’s Division IV sectional semifinal game at Van Wert High School. Unfortunately for the No. 12 seed Lancers, the Blue Jays barged out to a 27-3 first half lead and went on to enjoy a 61-39 win, ending Lincolnview’s season at 2-21. Austin Bockrath led Lincolnview with 11 points while Cameron Elwer (11) led Delphos St. John’s with 15 points. The No. 5 seed Blue Jays (16-7) will face No. 4 seed Pandora-Gilboa in the sectional finals at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent