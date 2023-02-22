Mary Alice (Hrabe) Callow

Mary Alice (Hrabe) Callow, 98, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, after three months of hospice care.

Mary was born on May 13, 1924, in Detroit, Michigan to John V. Hrabe and Mary Elenore (Tubbs) Hrabe, who both preceded her in death. In 1947, she married Robert A. Callow and they spent 47 years together until his death in 1994.

Mary Callow

Mary grew up in a Catholic convent in Adrian, Michigan before moving to Van Wert with her mother after the death of her father in 1934. She was a graduate of Van Wert High school in 1942 and during the war worked as a punch press operator at the National Seal. After that she went to school to become a cosmetologist starting a career that lasted over 45 years ending up as owner/operator of her own beauty salon.

After closing her shop and retiring Mary turned her focus to those who needed help in our local community. She became the coordinator for the local Crisis Care Line and board member of the House of Transition. Mary was on the founding board for Van Wert Habitat for Humanity and was instrumental in the preparation for many of their annual Thanksgiving dinners.

Mary’s many accomplishments over the years include two outstanding events which she was most proud of. Mary was the first person in Ohio to receive the Jefferson Award for volunteer service and when she carried the 1991 Olympic torch through the streets of Findlay.

Mary leaves behind two children, a son, Mark (Myrna) Callow, and a daughter, Robin (Steve) Bear, both of Van Wert; two grandchildren, Shannon Variell of Del Rey Beach, Florida, and Lucinda (Nathan) Berkebile of Ohio City, three great-grandchildren, Skyler, Tristan, and Stephanie Berkebile and one great-great-granddaughter Winter Berkebile.

Visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. Friday, February 24, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert. Private family burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.