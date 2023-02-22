YWCA scholarship finalists announced

Submitted information

The YWCA of Van Wert County is proud to announce their 2023 Scholarship for Young Women finalists:

Mackenzie Jones, the daughter of Laura Jones and Major Jim Jones. She attends Van Wert High School.

Megan Mosier, Megan is the daughter of Jamie and Gregg Mosier. She attends Crestview High School.

Sofia Houg, the daughter of Kelly and Adam Houg. She attends Van Wert High School.

Mackenzie Jones, Sofi Houg and Megan Mosier are the three finals for the 2023 YWCA’s Scholarship for Young Women. Photos submitted

All three of these high school seniors display outstanding leadership and volunteerism that allow them to fulfill the mission of the YWCA. Scholarships in the amount of $800, $500 and $300 will be awarded at the YWCA’s Annual Women of Achievement Scholarship Dinner at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at Willow Bend Country Club.

“We are so pleased to be able to support the young women in our community with the YWCA Scholarship for Young Women to help them pursue their future goals and plans, YWCA Board Chair Julie Burenga said. “We had many strong applicants this year which made the decision very hard for our board members.”

Tickets for the event are available for purchase on Eventbrite. The YWCA of Van Wert County is a United Way Agency.