Boys hoops: VW to face Elida Friday

VW independent staff

LIMA — No. 3 seed Van Wert (15-7) will face WBL foe Elida in the Division II sectional finals at Lima Sr. on Friday.

The Bulldogs (9-14) defeated Kenton 52-32 in Wednesday’s semifinal game to advance to the championship game.

Friday’s game is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m., after St. Marys Memorial and Fostoria.