Cause of Hickory Sticks barn fire under investigation

Firefighters hose down hot spots in what’s left of a storage barn that caught fire at Hickory Sticks Golf Course. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

No official cause has been listed yet and the State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a massive fire that tore through a large barn used for storage at Hickory Sticks Golf Course.

The initial call to Ohio City Fire and EMS came in at approximately 11 a.m. Wednesday. The barn was engulfed in flames when emergency crews arrived at the U.S. 127 S. scene, south of the Van Wert city limits, and the blaze was classified as a seven-alarm fire.

Van Wert, Convoy, Wren, Middle Point, Rockford and Mendon fire departments were summoned for mutual aid in the form of manpower and water.

Tankers continuously shuttled water from nearby sources, including hydrants near the Fox Rd. intersection. It wasn’t immediately known how long it took to bring the blaze under control, but windy conditions and thick, heavy smoke made things more difficult for firefighters.

Traffic control was provided by the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office and Van Wert County CERT. US 127 was closed off in both directions for several hours to clear the way for tankers transporting water to the scene. Several intersecting roads were closed to traffic as well.

Witnesses and nearby residents reporting hearing multiple explosions.

The barn, which was a total loss, reportedly was used to store golf course maintenance equipment, mowers, fertilizer, lawn equipment and a pickup truck.

No injuries were reported.