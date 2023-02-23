Local CP Court holds various hearings

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Three people changed their pleas during hearings held in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday.

Eric Seekings, 40, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to one count of menacing by stalking, a fourth degree felony. Judge Martin Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 10 a.m. May 17.

Michael Missler, 33, of Convoy, changed his plea to guilty to vandalism, a fifth degree felony. He was sentenced to 149 days jail to be served concurrently with his current sentence.

Ian Pimentel, 35, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to endangering children, a third degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and sentencing was scheduled for 10 a.m. April 12.

Four other hearings were held on Wednesday.

Chad Young, 34, of Van Wert was sentenced to up to six months at the WORTH Center, three years of community control, and two years Intensive probation for domestic violence, a fourth degree felony. In addition, he was sentenced to 30 days jail at a later date, 200 hours of community service, was ordered to have no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, undergo random screens, substance abuse assessment and treatment, and must pay partial appointed counsel fees and court costs.

Samantha Lacy, 30, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, and aggravated possession of drugs, both second degree felonies, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth degree felony. Judge Burchfield set bond at $25,000 and scheduled a pre-trial hearing for 8:30 a.m. March 15.

Brendan Bergman, of Sherwood, admitted to violating his bond by being convicted of DUI in another county. A new bond was set at $25,000 cash or commercial surety and a pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. March 8.

William Dix, 36, of Van Wert, was found competent to stand trial after an evaluation at Court Diagnosic in Toledo; A pre-trial was set for 8:30 a.m. March 15. Court records show Dix is charged with two counts of assault, fourth degree felonies and harassment with a bodily substance, a fifth degree felony.