Robert Wayne Rhoades

Robert Wayne Rhoades, 72, of Middle Point, passed away Sunday, February 19, 2023, at Vancrest of Van Wert.

He was born on June 19, 1950, in Van Wert, to Paul “Dusty” and Betty Lou (Lininger) Rhoades, who both preceded him in death.

Robert Rhoades

Bob was a 1968 graduate of Lincolnview High School and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree from Defiance College. He retired from BF Goodrich as a tread designer and later worked at Eaton for several years.

Bob was a member of the Sons of AmVets Post 698 in Middle Point, American Legion Post 178 of Van Wert and of the Van Wert VFW Post 5803. Whether it was serving food or placing flags on deceased verteran’s graves, Bob always volunteered when he could. A gregarious person, Bob enjoyed attending the parties and social gatherings offered by these verteran’s organizations.

Bob deeply loved his family and always maintained a close relationship with them, especially with his brothers.

Survivors include his daughter, Melissa (Jeff Grayson) Roth of Westerville; son, Scott (Becky McKenzie) Rhoades of Middle Point; brothers: Tom (Brenda) Rhoades; Jim (Elaine) Rhoades, both of Van Wert; granddaughter, Claira Rhoades of Bowling Green; as well as several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at American Legion Post 178, 631 W. Main St, Van Wert.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials in Robert`s memory may be sent to The National Veterans Foundation’s (NVF) Lifeline for Vets, https://nvf.org.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert.