Stevens tabbed to lead VWAEDC

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation has named Brent Stevens as the organization’s new executive director following the retirement of the current director, Stacy Adam.

Stevens will lead ongoing business attraction, retention, and expansion opportunities, consult with various community stakeholders, and oversee numerous economic development programs and initiatives. His first day will be April 1, with a one-month on-boarding period with Adam until her official retirement at the end of April.

Brent Stevens

Stevens has strong ties to Van Wert County. He is a 1979 graduate of Crestview High School, a former announcer for WERT radio and salesman at Bill Franz Pontic, Buick Cadillac. His father, Bob Stevens, was a Vantage Vocational School and Ohio City Liberty Schools teacher. His mother, Elise, was a pharmacy assistant at the Medical Arts Pharmacy.

Stevens and his wife Vicki, also from Van Wert, own the “Faces of Little Big Horn” art collection on permanent loan as a display at the Wassenberg Art Center.

“I am excited to return to my childhood home and take over a very successful program Stacy Adam, and her team have compiled over the last seven years,” Stevens said. “The next seven years will be even more amazing thanks to the foundation Stacy has put together.”

Stevens comes to the VWAEDC with years of experience in manufacturing, sales, service, and management as a 34-year RV executive. Brent is retiring from Forest River RV, the world’s largest RV manufacturer, a Berkshire Hathaway company. He worked for 13 years as general manager with Forest River, manufacturing the XLR brand of Toy Haulers.

Previously, he was Vice President of Sales for Dutchmen Manufacturing. He oversaw the manufacturing, sales, and service of over ten brands in the United States and Canada. One of the most famous brands included the Coleman RV, represented by Camping World RV, the world’s largest RV dealership.

Stevens began his career in 1989 at Fleetwood Motor Homes in Decatur, Indiana, in parts and service, after his graduation from Wright State University with a BA in Business Communications. He eventually became a regional sales manager for American Coach and was in charge of the NASCAR program based in Concord, North Carolina.

The Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation is located at 145 E. Main St., Van Wert. Business hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.