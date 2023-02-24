Bomb threat clears Van Wert MS/HS

VW independent staff

Van Wert Middle School and High School were evacuated late Friday morning due to a bomb threat.

According to a text alert from the school, two suspicious notes were found at Van Wert Middle School regarding a bomb threat to the school. Students from both the middle school and high school were relocated to Van Wert Elementary per district protocol. The text also said all students were accounted for and safe.

The text alert said the buildings were searched in coordination with the Van Wert Police Department, the Van Wert Fire Department and the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The all clear was given at approximately 12:15 p.m., about 30 minutes after the initial threat went out.