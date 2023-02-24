Contract talks underway; board hears Eggerss update

Assistant Superintendent Bill Clifton talks about sanitary sewer work at Eggerss Stadium. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Contract negotiations are underway beween the Van Wert City Schools and Van Wert Federation of Teachers No. 4088.

During Wednesday night’s Van Wert City Schools Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Mark Bagley said the first negotiation session with the union representing the district’s teachers was a fruitful one.

“It’s been a great process, it’s been a collaborative process,” Bagley stated. “We’ve had one day and we got a lot of tentative agreements and next Wednesday we’ll continue that journey and we’ll be going to salaries and benefits.”

The current three-year contract with district teachers expires this summer.

Bagley also told the board that after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, a trip for 92 Van Wert Middle School eighth graders and 10 adult chaperones to Washington D.C. is scheduled for March 7-10.

“It’s a great part of our curriculum and I’m really glad from our aspect of the school experience,” Bagley said. “For many kids when you go to graduation, a lot of kids say the DC trip was the highlight of educational career.”

Assistant Superintendent Bill Clifton provided a brief update on work at Eggerss Stadium, noting sanitary sewer work is starting at the site and Bagley added once that part of the project is done, the more visible work will begin.

“The turf will go down when the ground is appropriate…April 1 is that goal date,” Bagley explained. “We down to interviewing our final two for concrete restoration. (We need to) make sure we have we handrails, to make sure (the concrete) is sealed properly and there are a lot decisions we have to make whether it’s seating, whether it’s putting bleachers back on new, used refurbished – but the most important thing, the first step is to choose a concrete restoration company.”

A meeting to make the decision will take place within a week.

During his report to the board, Clifton said the 2024-2025 school calendar will be on the March agenda for a vote and he noted memorandums of understanding were reached with the Van Wert Police Department, the Van Wert Fire Department and the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office to gain access to school camera security feeds. Those MOUs were approved later in the meeting.

During his report, Treasurer Troy Bowersock said revenues and expenditures are tracking close to amounts anticipated.

Board members also heard a brief presentation by advanced placement computer science teacher Cole Harting and students Sofi Houg and Emma Wallace, who created a new app.

In other business the board:

Renewed membership in the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

Approved the purchase of two 78 passenger buses for $238,475.

Approved the middle school trip to Washington D.C.

Approved a sponsorship agreement with Mercy Health-St. Rita’s.

Approved a TIF agreement and a compensation agreement for Jennings Crossing LLC.

Approved with thanks a lengthy list of donations totaling thousands of dollars.

The board also met in executive session to discuss the employment of public personnel and employee negotiations. No action was taken afterward.

The next meeting of the Van Wert City Schools Board of Education will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, in the First Federal Lecture Hall at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.