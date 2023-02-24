Crestview girls back in district title game

VW independent sports

DEFIANCE — No. 1 seed Crestview is back in the Division IV district championship game.

The Lady Knights (20-4) advanced to Saturday’s title game by pulling away from No. 6 seed Pettisville 56-36 at Defiance High School on Thursday.

Crestview led 10-7 after the first quarter and 22-10 at halftime. Cali Gregory scored 10 of her game high 23 points in the second stanza. Behind seven points by Ellie Kline and five more by Gregory, the Lady Knights extended the lead to 42-21 after three quarters.

Two other Knights finished in double figures – Kline tallied 14 points while Laci McCoy added 13 points and six rebounds. Ellie Griester and Olivia Miller each had eight points for the Blackbirds.

Crestview was 23-of-45 shooting, including 5-of-10 from three point range and finished with a 31-16 rebounding advantage.

Crestview will face No. 2 seed Ayersville for the district title at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Defiance.