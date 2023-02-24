Lincolnview kindergarten registration info

VW independent staff/submitted information

Parents in the Lincolnview Local School District with a child who will be five years of age on or before August 1, 2023, may register their child for the 2023-24 school year.

Registration will be conducted during the week of March 6-10 from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Lincolnview Elementary building. Registration will require about 10 minutes. Registration forms are also available on the Lincolnview website at www.lincolnview.k12.oh.us. Parents may complete the form and bring it with to registration to expedite the registration process. Parents will be given a kindergarten screening appointment at the kindergarten registration.

Lincolnview kindergarten screening will be held Monday and Tuesday, April 3-4. Prior registration during the week of March 6 is required.

Any parent who wants their child to attend kindergarten at Lincolnview but live outside the district should plan to register and attend Lincolnview’s screening. Open enrollment space can be limited. Open enrollment form may be picked up at registration for the kindergarten class. The open enrollment window is open until May 31 for all other grade level students.

Parents should bring their child’s social security card, official birth certificate, immunization records, one proof of residency (mortgage statement, lease agreement, voter registration card, utility statement, bank statement, or rent receipt) and custody papers, if applicable.

Immunizations needed before starting school are:

Polio – 4 doses-(last dose on or after 4th birthday)

DTaP – 4 or more doses–(last dose on or after 4th birthday)

MMR -2 doses

Hepatitis B – 3 doses

Varicella (Chicken Pox) – 2 doses

More information on immunizations may be found on Lincolnview’s website under “The Nurses Corner”

Additional information may be obtained by contacting the Lincolnview Elementary Office. The office telephone is 419.968.2351.