The Van Wert Cougars were all smiles after winning the Division II sectional championship with a 65-34 victory over Elida at Lima Sr. on Friday night. A full game story can be found on the Sports page. The Cougars will head to Liberty-Benton High School for a rematch against St. Marys Memorial at 6 p.m. Thursday. Along with Van Wert, the Crestview Knights also won a sectional title on Friday. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent