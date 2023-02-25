American Pickers coming to Ohio

VW independent staff/submitted information

It’s a casting call for characters and remarkable, exceptional items that are rarely seen and are for sale.

The History Channel’s hit documentary series American Pickers will return to Ohio to film in April and the crew, headed up by Mike Wolfe, Robby Wolfe, Danielle Colby and “Jersey” Jon Szalay is hunting for valuable antiques and sizable and unique collections, while learning the interesting stories behind them.

The TV show American Pickers is coming to Ohio. Photo submitted

“As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, the Pickers are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics,” a press release from Cineflex Productions said. “They hope to give historically significant objects a new lease on life while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way.

“The Pickers have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before,” the press release said. “They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them.”

Producters noted the crew will follow all guidelines and protocols for safe filming as outlined by the state and CDC.

The American Pickers TV show, which made its debut in January of 2010 and has aired 340 episodes, is looking leads for upcoming episodes. If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send a name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to: americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 646.493.2184

The Pickers do not pick stores, flea markets, malls, auction businesses, museums, or anything open to the public.