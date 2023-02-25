Balanced Knights win sectional title

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

It’s a formula that’s worked all season for No. 5 Crestview – a stingy defense and balanced scoring. The top-seeded Knights displayed both on Friday night and went on to capture a 70-40 Division IV sectional championship win over No. 6 seed Miller City at Van Wert High School.

It was the second victory over the Wildcats this season (63-43, season opener) and it set up a rematch against Delphos St. John’s in the district semifinal next Tuesday.

Carson Hunter scored 16 points vs. Miller City, including 10 in the second quarter. Bob Barnes/file photo

The Knights (20-3) led by just two, 9-7 after the first quarter but Crestview came alive in the second quarter, outscoring the Wildcats 25-10. Carson Hunter scored 10 points in the period, Wren Sheets added four and Mitch Temple and Nate Lichtle each knocked down a trey.

“I’m proud of our guys tonight,” Crestview head coach Doug Etzler said. “We fought through some first half foul trouble and our depth was huge tonight.”

Already leading 34-17 to start the third quarter, Temple hit two more triples, Jaret Harting had three baskets and Wren Sheets put in five points, allowing the Knights to carry a commanding 57-32 lead into the fourth quarter.

Hunter led the Knights with 16 points, Temple had 14 and Sheets finished with 13. In addition, Gavin Etzler had nine points and Lichtle finished with eight.

“I’m happy with the way we shared the ball,” the elder Etzler said. “Our ball movement led to some really good looks. I’m also happy with the way we attacked Miller City’s full court pressure.”

Silas Niese led Miller City (14-10) with 11 points, including three treys in the third quarter.

Crestview will play No. 5 seed Delphos St. John’s in the second game of the Division IV district semifinals at 7:30 Tuesday night at Elida. The two teams met February 4 and the Blue Jays posted a 48-43 win. Delphos St. John’s advanced to Tuesday’s game with a 52-45 win over Pandora-Gilboa.

Tuesday’s first game at Elida will pit No. 2 seed Kalida against No. 3 seed Ottoville. The winners will meet Friday night for the district championship and a spot in the regional semifinals.

Box score

Crestview 9 25 23 13 – 70

Miller City 7 10 15 8 – 40

Crestview: Gavin Etzler 2-4-9; Mitch Temple 5-1-14; Carson Hunter 7-2-16; Jaret Harting 3-0-6; Nate Lichtle 3-0-8; Wren Sheets 6-1-13; Nasir Easterling 0-2-2; Wesyn Ludwig 1-0-2

Miller City: Branson Bartage 3-2-8; Silas Niese 4-0-11; Thomas Weis 2-0-5; Jude Otto 3-0-6; Will Otto 0-1-1; Andon Ruhe 3-3-9