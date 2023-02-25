The Van Wert County Courthouse

Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023

Cougars United…

In January, the United Way of Van Wert County teamed up with Van Wert City Schools to bring “Cougars United” back for a second year. During a week of activities, 50 percent of the proceeds are going back to the school for a project decided by student council. Van Wert High School students (pictured above) put their check for $728.18 towards PBIS, which is awards students can get based off of hard work and effort. Van Wert Middle School chose for their $728.18 to go to the Washington D.C. trip. Photos submitted

POSTED: 02/25/23 at 12:33 am. FILED UNDER: News