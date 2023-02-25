Cougars United…

In January, the United Way of Van Wert County teamed up with Van Wert City Schools to bring “Cougars United” back for a second year. During a week of activities, 50 percent of the proceeds are going back to the school for a project decided by student council. Van Wert High School students (pictured above) put their check for $728.18 towards PBIS, which is awards students can get based off of hard work and effort. Van Wert Middle School chose for their $728.18 to go to the Washington D.C. trip. Photos submitted