Arthur Leman Saylor

Arthur Leman Saylor, 83, of Payne, passed away Friday, February 24, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne.

A lifelong Kentucky Wildcats fan, Leman was born in Harlan County, Kentucky on July 3, 1939, to Mary (Eads) and Arthur Saylor, who both preceded him in death. Being one of five children, he often joked he was the only one with no musical talent, however, this didn’t change his love for music, especially Buddy Holly and the Righteous Brothers.

After serving in the U.S. Army, Leman taught at Payne and Wayne Trace High School from 1968-2003. Leman touched so many lives during his years as a history teacher, football, basketball coach, and athletic director. After retiring from education, he worked at the fitness center at the Paulding County Hospital.

Leman took great pride in watching his children and grandchildren be active in sports and other activities. He took the most pleasure in the little things, such as sitting with his wife by the pool and drinking coffee. He will be remembered by all as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and man of faith.

Leman will be missed by his wife, Freddie, to whom he was married September 17, 1960; children, Allan (Colleen) Saylor, Jennifer (Greg) Mohr and Lanetta Handshoe; siblings, Lennis (Lula) Saylor, Lois (Don) Greninger, Vivian (Duane) Copsey, and June (Karl) Bredemeyer; grandchildren, Emily, Erica, Evan & Elizabeth Mohr, Erin (Matt) Kline, Haley and Seth Saylor, Bryce and Leah Handshoe and lifelong friend, Larry Pressler.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Dennis Saylor and granddaughter, Ella Marie Mohr.

Viewing will held from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, February 27, at the Payne Church of the Nazarene. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, with viewing from 9:30 – 10:15 a.m. at the church. He will be laid to rest in Wiltsie Cemetery, Payne.

Preferred memorials: Payne Church of the Nazarene.

Fond memories may be shared at dooleyfuneralhome.com.