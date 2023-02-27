Bowling for dollars!

Van Wert Elementary School and Van Wert Middle School held a fundraiser Saturday at Olympic Lanes to help raise money for their students with special needs. The proceeds will be used to help incorporate life skills into their programs and money will allow them to take students on community outings, buy groceries for cooking opportunities, and will help support the needs of their students. The event was a huge success, with elementary and middle school students raising over $5,000. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent