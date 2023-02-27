Bowling: VW girls off to districts

VW independent sports

MINSTER — Van Wert’s girls’ bowling team will compete at districts, after finishing as the runner-up out of 10 teams at the Minster sectionals at Community Lanes on Saturday.

Senior Ryliegh Hanicq was high scorer of the tournament, sophomore Mercades Hammnd was fourth, senior Makenna Nagel was ninth, Reagan Horine 12th and Zoe Howard 29th in the field of 61 bowlers.

The Cougars will return to action this Friday at Star Lanes at the

Harbor in Port Clinton.

The boys’ team placed seventh out of the 10-team field, missing the cut for the district tournament. Howeer, junior Nevin Pierce qualified for the Division I districts by placing 10th out of 65 bowlers. Tristan Blackmore missed the cut by just seven pins and placed 14th overall. Sophomores Christian German placed 22nd, Hayden Davis 26th and Logan Sutton 34th.

Pierce will bowl Thursday at Star Lanes at the Harbor in Port Clinton.