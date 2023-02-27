Council, school board meetings tonight

VW independent staff

A pair of school board meetings will take place in Van Wert County tonight.

The Crestview Local Schools Board of Education will hold a work session at 5:30 p.m. in the board room. No action will be taken at the meeting.

The Lincolnview Local Schools Board of Education will meet in special session at 8 p.m. to discuss and possibly act on Phase II of the district’s elementary addition and renovation project. The meeting will be held in the Neubrecht Lecture Hall.

In addition to those meetings, Van Wert City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St. It’s the second regularly scheduled meeting of the month.