Crestview rallies for district championship

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

DEFIANCE — It wasn’t easy, but Crestview is regional bound for the third consecutive season.

The top-seeded Lady Knights found themselves trailing by two entering the final period but rallied to defeat No. 2 seed Ayersville 46-36 in the Division IV district championship game at Defiance High School on Saturday.

The Pilots (18-7) led by 30-23 with a minute left in the third quarter, but Crestview scored the final five points of the quarter, with Cali Gregory hitting a trey and Laci McCoy converting two foul shots. Ally Schindler and Kaylee Dockery combined to score all 15 of Ayersville’s points in the quarter.

Crestview overcame adversity to win a third consecutive Division IV district championship. Photo submitted

Things changed in the fourth quarter, as the Lady Knights outscored Ayersville 18-6. Kline scored seven of her 10 points in the quarter and Laci McCoy converted four free throws to help seal the victory. Gregory fouled out with 2:43 left in the game, while McCoy was saddled with four fouls.

“Our defense in the fourth quarter with Laci and Cali with four fouls and eventually Cali fouling out, put us into a spot we haven’t been in,” Crestview head coach Mark Gregory said. “Credit our girls for taking that challenge and finding a way to get it done.”

Gregory finished with 13 points and nine rebounds, McCoy had eight points and five rebounds and Kennedy Crider chipped in with seven points and six rebounds.

“Laci defended, rebounded, and made some huge shots for us,” Gregory said. “She is like the Swiss Army knife, she can do a little bit of everything. Ellie made some huge plays in third and fourth quarters. I can’t say enough about these two, but also Kennedy Crider, Haley McCoy, Josie and Macy Kulwicki, and Nevaeh Ross coming in and playing as a team.”

Scoring was at a premium in the first half. Crestview led 8-4 after the first quarter and 18-15 at halftime.

Both teams struggled from the floor. Crestview was 16-of-43, including 2-of-16 from three point range, while Ayersville connected on 14-of-37 shots. The Lady Knights were 12-of-28 from the foul line while Ayersville was 7-of-14. Crestview finished with a 32-28 rebounding advantage and committed just five turnovers, while Ayersville finished with 13.

“Ayersville mixed up their defenses from Diamond-and-1, 3-2, 2-3, and man-to-man,” Gregory said.” But really we just struggled putting the ball in the basket. We took care of the ball.”

Schindler led all scorers with 19 points and the 5-10 junior added eight rebounds before fouling out with 2:52 left in the game.

Crestview (21-4) will face Toledo Christian (20-4) in the Division IV regional semifinals at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Elida Fieldhouse. The second game of the night will pit Columbus Grove against Hopewell Loudon.

“Toledo Christian is a really good team that have shooters, an inside presence, and can get after you with full court pressure,” Gregory said. “It’s a tremendous opportunity to be in the final 16 teams in Division IV. We will be ready.”

Box score

Crestview 8 10 10 18 – 46

Ayersville 4 11 15 6 – 36

Crestview: Macy Kulwicki 1-2-4; Ellie Kline 4-1-10; Cali Gregory 5-2-13; Lacy McCoy 1-6-8; Kennedy Crider 3-1-7; Josie Kulwicki 1-0-2; Haley McCoy 1-0-2

Ayersville: Mabel McGuire 0-3-3; Neve Sheets 0-1-1; Kaylee Dockery 4-0-9; Ally Schindler 8-3-19; Zarriya Young 2-0-4