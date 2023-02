Girls regional hoops pairings are set

COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced the regional tournament pairings for girls basketball. Crestview is one of 16 teams playing in Division IV. The Lady Knights will face Toledo Christian at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Elida Fieldhouse. Other area teams are listed in bold.

Division I

Region 1

Solon (22-4) vs. Canton McKinley (22-4) at Medina High School, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Grafton Midview (21-4) vs. Akron Archbishop Hoban (16-9) at Medina High School, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Regional final: at Medina High School, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Region 2

Fremont Ross (22-3) vs. Olmsted Falls (21-3) at Sandusky High School, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Rocky River Magnificat (20-5) vs. Holland Springfield (19-6) at Sandusky High School, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Regional final: at Sandusky High School, Saturday, 1 p.m.

Region 3

Marysville (24-2) vs. Westerville South (24-2) at Westerville North High School, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Pickerington Central (22-4) vs. Dublin Coffman (20-5) at Westerville North High School, Tuesday, 8:30 p.m.

Regional final: at Westerville North High School, Friday, 7 p.m.

Region 4

Cincinnati Princeton (24-2) vs. Mason (25-1) at Lakota West High School, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Kings Mills Kings (21-5) vs. Liberty Township Lakota East (22-3) at Lakota West High School, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Regional final: at Lakota West High School, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Division I State Tournament

Region 4 vs. Region 1, Fri., March 10 at University of Dayton Arena, 6 p.m.

Region 3 vs. Region 2, Fri., March 10 at University of Dayton Arena, 8 p.m.

Division I State Championship: Sat., March 11 at University of Dayton Arena, 8:30 p.m.

Division II

Region 5

Alliance Marlington (24-2) vs. Canfield (24-1) at Barberton High School, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Canal Fulton Northwest (24-2) vs. Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy (23-2) at Barberton High School, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Regional final: at Barberton High School, Friday, 7 p.m.

Region 6

Bryan (23-2) vs. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (20-4) at Mansfield Senior High School, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Norwalk (22-2) vs. Toledo Rogers (14-10) at Mansfield Senior High School, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Regional final: at Mansfield Senior High School, Friday, 7 p.m.

Region 7

Chillicothe Unioto (25-0) vs. Proctorville Fairland (25-0) at Zanesville High School, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Granville (24-2) vs. New Concord John Glenn (19-8) at Zanesville High School, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Regional final: at Zanesville High School, Friday, 7 p.m.

Region 8

Kettering Archbishop Alter (23-3) vs. Hamilton Badin (23-2) at Springfield High School, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati Purcell Marian (23-2) vs. Bexley (23-3) at Springfield High School, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Regional final: at Springfield High School, Friday, 7 p.m.

Division II State Tournament

Region 8 vs. Region 6, Thur., March 9 at University of Dayton Arena, 11 a.m.

Region 5 vs. Region 7, Thur., March 9 at University of Dayton Arena, 1 p.m.

Division II State Championship: Sat., March 11 at University of Dayton Arena, 10:45 a.m.

Division III

Region 9

Doylestown Chippewa (22-4) vs. Warrensville Heights (22-2) at Cuyahoga Falls High School, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Shaker Heights Laurel (17-6) vs. Garrettsville Garfield (23-2) at Cuyahoga Falls High School, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

Regional final: at Cuyahoga Falls High School, Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

Region 10

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (21-5) vs. Castalia Margaretta (20-6) at Elida High School, Thursday, 6 p.m.

Ottawa-Glandorf (22-3) vs. Liberty Center (22-3) at Elida High School, Thursday, 8 p.m.

Regional final: at Elida High School, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Region 11

Belmont Union Local (25-1) vs. Wheelersburg (23-2) at Logan High School, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Seaman North Adams (25-0) vs. Portsmouth West (24-1) at Logan High School, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

Regional final: at Logan High School, Friday, 7 p.m.

Region 12

Columbus Africentric (20-4) vs. Cincinnati Country Day (21-5) at Springfield High School, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Versailles (16-10) vs. Sabina East Clinton (24-2) at Springfield High School, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

Regional final: at Springfield High School, Saturday, 1 p.m.

Division III State Tournament

Region 11 vs. Region 12 Fri., March 10 at University of Dayton Arena, 11 a.m.

Region 10 vs. Region 9, Fri., March 10 at University of Dayton Arena, 1 p.m.

Division III State Championship: Sat., March 11 at University of Dayton Arena, 5:15 p.m.

Division IV

Region 13

New Middletown Springfield (22-3) vs. Dalton (12-14) at Massillon Perry High School, Thursday, 6 p.m.

Berlin Center Western Reserve (18-8) vs. New Washington Buckeye Central (22-3) at Massillon Perry High School, Thursday, 8 p.m.

Regional final: at Massillon Perry High School, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Region 14

Toledo Christian (20-4) vs. Convoy Crestview (21-4) at Elida High School, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Columbus Grove (17-8) vs. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (19-7) at Elida High School, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

Regional final: at Elida High School, Saturday, 1 p.m.

Region 15

Berlin Hiland (20-6) vs. Crown City South Gallia (22-3) at Pickerington North High School, Thursday, 6 p.m.

Lancaster Fisher Catholic (21-5) vs. Portsmouth Notre Dame (23-2) at Pickerington North High School, Thursday, 8 p.m.

Regional final: at Pickerington North High School, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Region 16

Fort Loramie (24-2) vs. Russia (22-4) at Vandalia Butler High School, Thursday, 8 p.m.

Maria Stein Marion Local (22-4) vs. New Madison Tri-Village (26-0) at Vandalia Butler High School, Thursday, 6 p.m.

Regional final: at Vandalia Butler High School, Saturday, 1 p.m.

Division IV State Tournament

Region 14 vs. Region 13 Thur., March 9 at University of Dayton Arena, 6 p.m.

Region 16 vs. Region 15, Thur., March 9 at University of Dayton Arena, 8 p.m.

Division IV State Championship: Sat., March 11 at University of Dayton Arena, 2 p.m.