Investigations continue into last week’s three big events

Wednesday’s storage barn fire at Hickory Sticks Golf Course was one of three significant events that occurred in the area last week. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

No new information is available about three notable events that happened within 15 miles of each other within the span of six days last week.

The first was three train cars that derailed near the intersection of Bank St. and South Bredeick St in Delphos shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday, February 19. The westbound train broke two one power poles in the process and two of the cars wound up on private property. The derailed cars were empty grain bins and there were no injuries.

Crews spent nearly all day at the scene getting the derailed cars back on the tracks and restoring power.

As far as the cause of the derailment, there’s been no official word. Genesee & Wyoming Railroad Services Vice-President of Communications Tom Ciuba did not respond to a request for comment on the cause or the status of the investigation into the derailment. Genesee & Wyoming is the parent company of Chicago Ft. Wayne & Eastern Railroad.

While there has been plenty of speculation, the official cause of Thursday’s storage barn fire at Hickory Sticks Golf Course has not yet been determined. Flames engulfed the US 127 South barn during the late morning and early afternoon hours. Ohio City, Van Wert, Convoy, Wren, Middle Point, Rockford and Mendon fire departments responded to the seven alarm fire and tankers were used to continuously shuttle water to the scene.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office was at the scene Thursday afternoon, once the fire was under control.

The third notable event affected hundreds of teenage students and staff members during the school day.

A bomb threat led to the evacuation of Van Wert Middle School and Van Wert High School last Friday morning. Those students were relocated to Van Wert Elementary School after two suspicious notes were found at the middle school. Both buildings were searched by the Van Wert Police Department, the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Department and the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The all clear was given approximately 30 minutes after the initial threat went out.

Van Wert Police Chief Doug Wiegle confirmed on Sunday that the bomb threat remains under investigation.