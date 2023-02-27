Sectional wrestling: D-II, D-III recap

VW independent sports

Division II at Defiance

DEFIANCE — Joaquin Estrada (106) and Xavier Leal (120) each placed third at the Division II sectionals at Defiance High School on Saturday and both will advance to district competition at Norwalk. In addition, Matthew Dunno (113) finished fifth and will serve as an alternate.

Estrada pinned Jerimiah Cisco of St. Marys Memorial (3:02) in the quarterfinals, but was pinned by Zavian LaFountain of Wauseon (5:30) in the semifinals. Estrada then came back with an 8-7 decision over Cole Cereghin of Napoleon in the third place match.

Leal pinned Wapakoneta’s Dalton Huebner (1:02) in the quarterfinals, but was pinned by Napoleon’s Harrison Bohls (1:40) in the semifinals. Leal secured third place with a pin of Celina’s Aaren King in 2:17.

Dunno finished 3-2 on the day, including a pin of Bath’s Sam Burkholder in the fifth place match (1:46).

Wauseon won the team title with 288.5 points while Wauseon was a distant second with 206.5 points. Van Wert finished ninth out of 12 teams with 62.5 points.

Division III

LIMA — Crestview has four wrestlers bound for district competition while a fifth will be an alternate. Lincolnview has three wrestlers who will compete again this week at Troy.

Crestview’s Gavin Grubb (120), Levi Grace (144) and Zayden Martin (150) each finished third at the Lima Central Catholic sectional on Saturday, while Rex Gerardot (126) finished fourth. All four will wrestle again next week and Ayden Martin (157) will be an alternate after finishing fifth.

Grubb recorded a 4-0 decision over Ethan Beam of Columbus Grove in the third place match, while Grace pinned Zane Stechschulte of Columbus Grove in 4:30. Martin earned a 11-1 major decision over Jacob Finks of Allen East, while Gerardot was pinned by Columbus Grove’s Boat Thompson in 3:23. Ayden Martin captured fifth place with a 24-second pin of Ethan Heitkamp of Coldwater.

Tyler Ulery was Lincolnview’s highest placer at sectionals, finishing third with a pin of Eli Kill of Delphos Jefferson (4:40). Cody Ricker (138) finished fourth after dropping a 14-10 decision to Jared Pierce of Wayne Trace, and Dylan Bowyer (175) placed fourth after a pin by Parkway’s Landon Younker (4:15). In addition, Skylar Byer finished fifth and will be an alternate.

Columbus Grove won the team title with 200 points while Coldwater was the runner up with 183. Crestview finished eighth (76) and Lincolnview 10th (56) out of 13 teams.