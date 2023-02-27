UNOH to host state finals competition

Submitted information

LIMA — The University of Northwestern Ohio is hosting the Ohio Future Farmers of America Association’s State finals in Agricultural Power Diagnostics Contest on Friday, March 3. The top 10 high school teams from the state of Ohio will be competing for more than $75,000 in scholarships in the 400 Building on UNOH’s campus.

The state finals contest runs from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a lunch break from 12:45 – 1:15 p.m. Prizes will range from $1,000 to $10,000.

Schools attending this year’s contest are: Four County Career Center, Oak Harbor-Penta High School, Hillsdale High School, Buckeye High School, Miller City High School, Miami-East/MVCTC, Upper Valley Career Center, AB Graham Ohio Hi-Point High School, Southeastern High School, Clear Fork High School, Fairfield Union High School, Buckeye Career Center, Fairfield High School, Green County Career Center, Marietta High School.