Vantage hosting two events tonight

VW independent staff

Community members, interested adult and high school students, parents, alumni, and associate school district staff will be able to explore Vantage Career Center programs at the annual Open House and “Taste of Vantage” scheduled for 5-7:30 p.m. today.

Vantage’s 18 high school career technical labs will be open and students will be leading demonstrations of their skills while sharing the opportunities available to them throughout the two years as a Vantage student. An informational meeting will be held in the Community Room at 6 p.m. for any interested parent and student.

Vantage Adult Education staff will be available to showcase their full-time and short-term programs, including customized training options for local employers.

“A Taste of Vantage” will again be held in the Commons Area during the Open House. Seven area restaurants will be offering a sampling of some of their most popular cuisine. Six tickets will cost $5 and one ticket will get you one food sample or beverage. All proceeds support the Vantage school-wide student activity fund. Black Angus of Van Wert/Ottoville, the Moose Landing Country Club of Ottawa, Millie’s Cafe of Ottoville, the Creamery of Delphos, Puckerbrush Pizza of Payne/Antwerp, Canal Side Burgers and Brew of Ottoville, and the Vantage Culinary Arts program will be serving food.