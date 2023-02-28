Lincolnview celebrates FFA week

VW independent staff/submitted information

Students at Lincolnview Local Schools recently concluded National FFA Week, February 18-25.

Under the leadership of Jordan Dues, FFA is the largest and most dynamic student organization at the school. Opportunities for premier leadership development, personal growth, and career success are available to FFA members through advanced training, state and national degrees, and attending conventions. Lincolnview students serve the community and provide agricultural experiences to the student body, including outreach and education to elementary students, which sparks interest in agricultural careers and grows the chapter.

Activities included farmer themed dress up days, a coloring contest, and the traditional FFA community breakfast. Spirit week came to a close with the fan favorite Ag Olympics assembly, where it was revealed that the student body raised $1,133 for Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

2022-2023 Lincolnview FFA officers are (front row, left to right): Ethan Scaggs, Breck Evans, Cal Evans and Ella Davis. Back row, left to right: Morgan Anspach, Trey Evans, Luke Heffelfinger, Wyatt Friedrich and Corbin Evans. Photo submitted

“We have donated to the Nationwide Children’s Hospital for many years with the funds raised during FFA week,” senior Morgan Anspach said. “It feels very rewarding to impact so many families and children in need. The FFA strongly values philanthropy, so being able to do this through our chapter is very special.”

“FFA week shows people who we are what we do,” senior Wyatt Friedrich noted. “Knowing people in FFA can create connections to college or jobs for the future. FFA teaches you that hard work can pay off and how to be a leader and an achiever. I have also learned from being in FFA that there are so many opportunities in the world and do not take experiences for granted.”

There are more than 670,000 FFA members in all fifty states, making it the largest youth organization in the United States.

“You might outgrow the jacket, but you will never outgrow the experience,” Friedrich said.

Anyone interested may follow Lincolnview FFA on Facebook.